Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,384,719. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

