Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Value Line stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $353.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

