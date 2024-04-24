2,486 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 0.5% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $263.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

