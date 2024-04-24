TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,023. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

