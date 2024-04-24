StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Landmark Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

