Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

