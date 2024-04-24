Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.05.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
