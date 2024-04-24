Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 0.1 %

TISI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

