Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $2.03 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

