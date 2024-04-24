SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,222,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,812 shares.The stock last traded at $39.12 and had previously closed at $39.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

