PDS Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 14,073 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

