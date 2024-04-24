New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $66.66 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.68% of Henry Schein worth $66,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Henry Schein by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

