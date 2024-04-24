Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.67. The company had a trading volume of 227,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

