Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:PKT remained flat at C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday. 41,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$134.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.90.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of C$5.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Parkit Enterprise will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.