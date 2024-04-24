Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA):

4/23/2024 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 453,644 shares of company stock worth $36,594,940 over the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

