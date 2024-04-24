Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 311,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.