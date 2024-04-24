ARM (ARM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ARM (NASDAQ: ARM) recently:

4/19/2024 – ARM was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – ARM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – ARM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARM traded up 4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 100.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,919,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796,023. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is 87.41.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

