NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $4,038,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $10,363,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WK Kellogg stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 852,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,273. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.