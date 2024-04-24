NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.87. 2,158,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,762. The company has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

