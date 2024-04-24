NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 545,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

