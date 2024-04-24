HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after buying an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

NYSE HUBS traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $659.63. 230,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,437. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.48 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.45. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

