NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,365 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000.

NYSEARCA IBND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,008. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

