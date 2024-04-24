Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LOW traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.48. The stock had a trading volume of 607,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,541. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.35.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.