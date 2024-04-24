Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. 264,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.