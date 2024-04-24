Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JXN traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 336,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,344. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

