Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.