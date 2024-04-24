Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.