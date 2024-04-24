Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 246.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 6.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. 129,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

