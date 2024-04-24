Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 522,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

