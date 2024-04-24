Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,949 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.66% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

