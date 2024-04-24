Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.17) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HA traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 695,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,401. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $638.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

