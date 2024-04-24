Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
Flushing Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 12,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Flushing Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Flushing Financial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Flushing Financial Company Profile
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
