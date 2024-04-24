First Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

First Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 8,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

About First Bank

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

