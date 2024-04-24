Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 352 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 0.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,923,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,377. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

