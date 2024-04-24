Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBNK. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

