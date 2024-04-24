Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 33,843 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 48,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 118,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,270. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $400.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

