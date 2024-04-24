Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 15,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNST

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.