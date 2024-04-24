Ursa Fund Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Ursa Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Star accounts for about 7.6% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Star were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Star in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Star by 263.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 326,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 353,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 15,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $194,334.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,253 shares of company stock worth $366,729.

Shares of NASDAQ STHO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,499. Star Holdings has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

