Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 7,363 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mplx were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mplx by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

