CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $287.82 and last traded at $282.94. 735,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,580,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 832.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

