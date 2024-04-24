Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CAH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 727,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.