Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 207.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,630 shares of company stock valued at $118,303,470. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
MA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.05. 1,287,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,291. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
