Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ROOF opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.86. Atrato Onsite Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.40 ($1.08).
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
