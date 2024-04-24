AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEYE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.36.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AudioEye stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of AudioEye as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

