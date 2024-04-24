Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.