MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $569.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $613.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.93.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.06. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,009,000 after acquiring an additional 151,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

