26,205 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 168,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.