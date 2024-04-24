Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

