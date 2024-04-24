Duality Advisers LP Sells 28,623 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,368,000 after buying an additional 1,372,520 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,956,000 after buying an additional 1,066,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,246,000 after buying an additional 958,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.8 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

