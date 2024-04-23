Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,040 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 211.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,184. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

